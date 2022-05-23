Reviewing Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and WW International (NYSE:WW)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) and WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 WW International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.49%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than WW International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and WW International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $35.73 million 0.82 -$6.46 million ($0.93) -3.89 WW International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -18.09% -11.61% -4.98% WW International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats WW International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

