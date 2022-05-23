Reviewing Enovix (ENVX) and The Competition

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.88% -11.85% -4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -8.87 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 3.44

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 136 663 988 34 2.51

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 77.85%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

