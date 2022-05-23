Reviewing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuwellis and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,170.33%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -237.48% -72.68% -62.63% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.75 -$19.58 million ($2.30) -0.26 Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 13.57 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy.com, FSAStore.com, Walgreens.com, Walmart.com. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

