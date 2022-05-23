Reviewing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22% VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transphorm and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.52%. VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.09%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Transphorm.

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 25.46 -$14.41 million ($0.27) -22.44 VIA optronics $213.91 million 0.29 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -5.00

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VIA optronics beats Transphorm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transphorm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

VIA optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

