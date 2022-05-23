Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.