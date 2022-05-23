Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.67 ($8.59).

Several equities analysts have commented on RMV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 630 ($7.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 610 ($7.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($18,704.73).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 565 ($6.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 619.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 674.79. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($9.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

