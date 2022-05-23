Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $679.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 618 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $13.92 on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.