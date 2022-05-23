RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

NYSE:RNG opened at $64.40 on Monday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.41.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

