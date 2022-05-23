RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.41.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $64.40 on Monday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.