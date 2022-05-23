Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get Riskified alerts:

RSKD opened at $5.26 on Monday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 6.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 420,516 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $22,674,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.