Robert W. Baird Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $144.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.92% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.