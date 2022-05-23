Robert W. Baird Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.