Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $177.56 on Monday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $175.41 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 39.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 32.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 487.3% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 150,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.