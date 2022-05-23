Robinhood Markets (HOOD) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Robinhood Markets to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

64.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20 Robinhood Markets Competitors 539 2237 2254 73 2.36

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $21.02, indicating a potential upside of 108.56%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion -$3.69 billion -0.92 Robinhood Markets Competitors $7.37 billion $1.55 billion 13.36

Robinhood Markets’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -203.12% -33.63% -8.77% Robinhood Markets Competitors 13.56% 19.18% 5.52%

Summary

Robinhood Markets rivals beat Robinhood Markets on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.