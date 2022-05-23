Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

RKLY stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.