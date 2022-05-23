Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Given New 2,485.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

