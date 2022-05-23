Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $259.33 on Monday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

