Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

