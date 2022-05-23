Ron Bentsur Purchases 1,000 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,231,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ron Bentsur acquired 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Ron Bentsur bought 12,245 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55.

On Monday, March 28th, Ron Bentsur bought 4,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Ron Bentsur bought 7,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00.

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $20.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,076,000.

NVCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

