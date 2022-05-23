Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $417.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.23. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $402.05 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

