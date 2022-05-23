Rory B. Riggs Sells 26,304 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. 1,715,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,701. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.