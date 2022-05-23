Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 345,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,115. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $917.62 million, a PE ratio of -43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IMAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IMAX by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

