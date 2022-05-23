Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $70.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

