Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

