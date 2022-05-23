Roth Ch Acquisition V Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 30th (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Roth Ch Acquisition V’s (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 30th. Roth Ch Acquisition V had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Roth Ch Acquisition V’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCLU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $4,540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,389,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.