Roth Ch Acquisition V Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 30th (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Roth Ch Acquisition V’s (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 30th. Roth Ch Acquisition V had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Roth Ch Acquisition V’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCLU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $4,540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,389,000.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roth Ch Acquisition V (ROCLU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.