Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $14.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

