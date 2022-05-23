Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $380.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

Teleflex stock opened at $287.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $256.77 and a 12 month high of $428.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

