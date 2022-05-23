Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $152.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $98.90 on Monday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

