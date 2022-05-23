Royal Bank of Canada Trims Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price to CHF 60

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $9.39 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.