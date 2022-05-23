Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 632

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.65) to GBX 632 ($7.79) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.74) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 588.90 ($7.26).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 316.90 ($3.91) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

