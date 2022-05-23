Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Lowered to GBX 632 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.65) to GBX 632 ($7.79) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.60.

ROYMY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

