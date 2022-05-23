Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch Sells 75,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at $44,314,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,701. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

