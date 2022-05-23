RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) COO Peter Levy Acquires 6,500 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) COO Peter Levy bought 6,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $94,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RumbleON stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

