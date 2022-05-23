RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) COO Peter Levy Acquires 6,500 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) COO Peter Levy bought 6,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $94,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RumbleON stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $48.45.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
