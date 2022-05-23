Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.46.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $187.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $173.64 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

