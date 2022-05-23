Saipem SpA Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.
