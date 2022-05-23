Salisbury Bancorp Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, May 31st (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ SAL traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $52.59. 2,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.