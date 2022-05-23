Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €25.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($26.04) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.80 ($34.17).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €24.18 ($25.18) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($104.90). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.67.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

