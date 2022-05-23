Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,658,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.