Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.40 on Monday. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

