Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.97). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

SRPT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,879. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.