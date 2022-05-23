Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,628.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.32) to GBX 3,720 ($45.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.12) to GBX 3,544 ($43.69) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,400 ($41.91) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

SHNWF opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. Schroders has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

