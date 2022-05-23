Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

DECK stock opened at $255.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.16. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

