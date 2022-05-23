Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $132,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

