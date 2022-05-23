SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.