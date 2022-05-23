Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.
Shares of SRE traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.08. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 11.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 19.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
