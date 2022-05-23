Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Shares of SRE traded up $3.58 on Monday, reaching $163.69. 13,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,814. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.08.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

