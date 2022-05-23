Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $329.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 976,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.