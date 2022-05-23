Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $329.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 976,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

