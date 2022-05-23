ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $434.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

