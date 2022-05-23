Seth Gersch Acquires 3,000 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,396.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seth Gersch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Seth Gersch bought 1,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00.

GBLI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.51. 4,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.22. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBLI shares. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

