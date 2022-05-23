Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 864,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,845. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

